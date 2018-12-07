Media player
Ice Christmas tree put up in Manchester to gather gifts for homeless
A Christmas tree cut from more than a tonne of ice has been put up in Manchester with the hope that presents for the city's homeless will be left underneath it.
People have been asked to bring unwrapped gifts - including toiletries, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, cakes, biscuits and chocolates - to the tree near the Great Northern Warehouse.
Jamie Wardley, from arts group Sand In Your Eye, said Christmas trees were "a symbol of giving", which made the ice tree "an apt sculpture" to allow people to show their support for the homeless.
07 Dec 2018
