Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Accrington car thief hit police officer and fled on two wheels
A suspected car thief who drove into a police officer escaped the scene by reversing on two wheels at a pedestrian crossing, CCTV shows.
The driver of the BMW had earlier reversed into the officer, who had stopped him in Accrington at 20:50 on 29 November.
The officer has since been discharged from hospital after undergoing leg surgery.
Lancashire Constabulary believes the driver fled on foot and the force has appealed for witnesses.
13 Dec 2018
