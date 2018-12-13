Video

A suspected car thief who drove into a police officer escaped the scene by reversing on two wheels at a pedestrian crossing, CCTV shows.

The driver of the BMW had earlier reversed into the officer, who had stopped him in Accrington at 20:50 on 29 November.

The officer has since been discharged from hospital after undergoing leg surgery.

Lancashire Constabulary believes the driver fled on foot and the force has appealed for witnesses.