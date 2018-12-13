CCTV shows car flee in two-wheel reverse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Accrington car thief hit police officer and fled on two wheels

A suspected car thief who drove into a police officer escaped the scene by reversing on two wheels at a pedestrian crossing, CCTV shows.

The driver of the BMW had earlier reversed into the officer, who had stopped him in Accrington at 20:50 on 29 November.

The officer has since been discharged from hospital after undergoing leg surgery.

Lancashire Constabulary believes the driver fled on foot and the force has appealed for witnesses.

  • 13 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The moment car thief drove at PC