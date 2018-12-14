Media player
Megan Lee: Parents campaign for food safety after allergy death
The parents of a girl who died after an allergic reaction to a takeaway said their "princess" had inspired them to campaign for food safety.
Megan Lee, 15, died after eating a meal containing peanuts from Royal Spice in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in 2016.
Its owner Mohammed Abdul Kuddus and manager Harun Rashid were jailed for manslaughter last month over her death.
Adam and Gemma Lee have created a video as part of a campaign urging food firms to be more aware of allergies.
14 Dec 2018
