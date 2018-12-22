Video

Fire crews have been tackling a large fire at a commercial building in Preston.

A total of 14 fire engines, three aerial ladder platforms and a drone were used to fight the fire on Frank Street that started at about 20:55 GMT on Friday.

A second-hand car dealer was one of the businesses affected and created "several loud bangs", Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Several nearby homes and a mosque were evacuated because of the smoke plume but people were able to return home later that night.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.