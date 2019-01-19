Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Invictus Games veteran goes back to school
Stuart Robinson was an RAF corporal in Afghanistan when he was seriously injured in 2013.
Since then, he has become a competitor in the Invictus Games and is now motivating school children to take up sports.
-
19 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-46932486/invictus-games-veteran-goes-back-to-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window