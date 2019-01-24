Media player
Blackburn's Aysha Khan crowned Miss Lancashire
Twenty-year-old Aysha Khan has been crowned the first Asian winner of the Miss Lancashire beauty contest.
The trainee teacher, from Blackburn, says she hopes to inspire others to "have faith in yourself and believe in yourself".
24 Jan 2019
