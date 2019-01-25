Media player
Morecambe muscle man Graham shakes off ‘nearly’ tag
Morecambe muscle man Graham Hicks finally got his hands on the trophy to match his toughness.
Years of placing on the podium at the Britain's Strongest Man competition led to him being dubbed the contest's "nearly man".
But that changed this week when he saw off competition to take the 2019 crown.
When the 33-year-old isn't lifting logs or pulling cars, he makes light work of servicing planes for BAE Systems.
25 Jan 2019
