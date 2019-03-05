Video shows 'gang armed with knives'

Video

Videos posted on social media appear to show the moment a gang, allegedly armed with knives, entered a sixth form college and threatened students.

Six people were later arrested after a 17-year-old boy was "nicked on the arm" at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, at 16:00 GMT on Monday March 4.

Lancashire Police said the group of males, believed to be from Manchester, ran off when officers arrived.

The college confirmed in a tweet there had been an "incident" but said it would be open on Tuesday as normal.