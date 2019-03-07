Media player
Barnoldswick: Is it Yorkshire or Lancashire?
Boundary changes more than 40 years ago moved Barnoldswick from Yorkshire to Lancashire.
But not everybody has accepted it - here two friends from the town argue it out.
07 Mar 2019
