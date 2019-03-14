Video

The BBC joined Lancashire police officers as they raided the home of suspected sex trafficker Octivan Cretu.

The Romanian is alleged to have had control over up to six women who were being forced to work as prostitutes.

Twenty people in the Blackburn area have been convicted of sex trafficking offences over just 12 months through work done by the force's East Lancashire Exploitation Team.

The evidence against Mr Cretu, who told the BBC he was not involved in trafficking, will not be tested in court as he has since been deported.