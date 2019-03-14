Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lancashire trafficking victim 'scared he would be shot'
A boy who was threatened with a gun by human traffickers and taken from Vietnam to the UK said he was "very scared" he would be shot when he ran away.
The criminals tricked the child, who was then 15, into thinking they were taking him to see his mother.
Sang, a Vietnamese national who the BBC is not identifying, was instead forced on a plane, hid in lorries and brought to Lancashire.
Lancashire Police believe his captors planned to use him as a modern slave, tending a cannabis farm.
He managed to escape and is now in foster care.
His words are spoken by an actor.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-47566148/lancashire-trafficking-victim-scared-he-would-be-shotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window