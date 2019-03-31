Meet the 'clock man' helping the elderly

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'clock man' who spends quality time with the elderly
A man has been visiting elderly people twice a year for 21 years to change their clocks for them.
Faz Patel, also known as the "clock man", spends time with the isolated people he helps in Blackburn - and brings tea and biscuits with him.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-47766256/the-clock-man-who-spends-quality-time-with-the-elderlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window