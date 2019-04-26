Media player
Brexit uncertainty 'affecting MPs' mental health'
The ongoing climate of Brexit uncertainty has led to a "testing time" for MPs with some of them reaching "almost breaking point", a Lancashire politician has said.
Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said the political situation was affecting some members' mental health, and admitted to waking up at 4am "thinking about Brexit".
He told the BBC: "It's probably having an impact on MPs more than they would care to admit."
The Mental health charity MIND has reached out to MPs and is offering help and support.
26 Apr 2019
