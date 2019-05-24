Girl's 'time machine' talk with bomber

Video

An 11-year-old girl has used a school speechwriting project to make an imagined plea to the Manchester bomber.

Sara Hussain, from Blackburn, said that like many others, she has struggled to understand how a fellow Muslim could kill so many people.

Her speech about what she would say to Salman Abedi if she could go back in time includes a plea for him to "stop" and consider what he was about to do, adding that he needed to explain how his actions could "possibly be for your religion".

Twenty-two people died and hundreds were injured in the suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.