Girl's 'time machine' talk with bomber

Girl's 'time machine' talk with Manchester Arena bomber
An 11-year-old girl has used a school speechwriting project to make an imagined plea to the Manchester bomber.
Sara Hussain, from Blackburn, said that like many others, she has struggled to understand how a fellow Muslim could kill so many people.
Her speech about what she would say to Salman Abedi if she could go back in time includes a plea for him to "stop" and consider what he was about to do, adding that he needed to explain how his actions could "possibly be for your religion".
Twenty-two people died and hundreds were injured in the suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.
24 May 2019