Railway footsteps pay tribute to World War Two soldiers
Preston boot prints pay tribute to World War Two soldiers

Boot prints which echo the path soldiers took on their way to the front line in World War Two have been placed around a railway station.

The installation at Preston Station symbolises the footprints of troops heading for the beaches of Normandy as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Rowley Gregg from the charity There But Not There said they were intended to get people to "understand and reflect on" what the soldiers went through.

  • 30 May 2019
