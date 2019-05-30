Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Preston boot prints pay tribute to World War Two soldiers
Boot prints which echo the path soldiers took on their way to the front line in World War Two have been placed around a railway station.
The installation at Preston Station symbolises the footprints of troops heading for the beaches of Normandy as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Rowley Gregg from the charity There But Not There said they were intended to get people to "understand and reflect on" what the soldiers went through.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-48466671/preston-boot-prints-pay-tribute-to-world-war-two-soldiersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window