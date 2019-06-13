Football team helps men's mental health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blokes United: Football team 'helps men open up'

A football team in Blackburn is helping men open up about their mental health, organisers say.

Wayne Beck, who has bipolar disorder, set up Blokes United which invites men to meet up to play football and then go to the pub and share their problems and support each other.

New recruit John Bloomer said "football has saved my life".

  • 13 Jun 2019