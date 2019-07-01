Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cigarette butts: Blackpool man makes artwork from discarded ends
An art gallery is to showcase art made using discarded cigarette ends.
Negweny El Assal starting picking up the ends in Blackpool after seeing a seagull drink from a puddle filled with them in the resort.
He began creating mosaics so people could learn about the dangers of smoking.
Throughout his life, Mr El Assal has collected more than 800,000 cigarette ends.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-48824553/cigarette-butts-blackpool-man-makes-artwork-from-discarded-endsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window