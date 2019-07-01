Artwork created out of discarded cigarette ends
Cigarette butts: Blackpool man makes artwork from discarded ends

An art gallery is to showcase art made using discarded cigarette ends.

Negweny El Assal starting picking up the ends in Blackpool after seeing a seagull drink from a puddle filled with them in the resort.

He began creating mosaics so people could learn about the dangers of smoking.

Throughout his life, Mr El Assal has collected more than 800,000 cigarette ends.

