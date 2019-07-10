Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terminally ill Jayne Rae invites village to 'last' birthday party
A terminally ill woman who invited her whole village to celebrate what will "probably be her last" birthday has said despite her diagnosis, she has "a lot to give yet".
Hundreds joined Jayne Rae in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, to celebrate and raise money for local community projects, including the hospital and hospice where she has been treated.
The 53 year-old, who has secondary breast cancer, said it was "not the end of the line", adding: "We're here for a good time", if not a long time."
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-48921611/terminally-ill-jayne-rae-invites-village-to-last-birthday-partyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window