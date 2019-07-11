Three-year-old completes Three Peaks Challenge

Media player
Three Peaks Challenge completed by three-year-old
Three-year-old Jaxon Krzysix has completed the Three Peaks Challenge, conquering the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.
Jaxon’s dad, Cal Krzysix, says the idea came to them when they were camping in the Lake District.
The pair from Burnley raised money for a charity which helps children with brain conditions after a friend from Jaxon’s nursery died aged two.
There are no records of the ages of those completing the challenge, but Cal thinks Jaxon could be among the youngest.
11 Jul 2019
