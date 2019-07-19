Media player
Cartoonist offers new help to people living with dementia
A leading cartoonist is helping researchers understand what matters most to people living with dementia.
Tony Husband, best known for his work with Private Eye magazine, became involved with the project following the death of his father.
The team at Lancaster University say incorporating his artistic talents could inspire a new way of working with people living with the condition.
19 Jul 2019
