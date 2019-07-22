Thousands turn out for Fleetwood's Tram Sunday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tram Sunday, Fleetwood: Thousands at transport festival

About 70,000 people turned out for the Fleetwood Festival of Transport, known locally as Tram Sunday, organisers said.

The annual event started in 1985 and showcases all kinds of weird and wonderful transport from vintage trams and classic cars as well as the SpareParts parade - street art performances with a transport theme.

  • 22 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The young people learning to restore vintage cars