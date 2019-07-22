Thousands turn out for Fleetwood's Tram Sunday

Media player
Tram Sunday, Fleetwood: Thousands at transport festival
About 70,000 people turned out for the Fleetwood Festival of Transport, known locally as Tram Sunday, organisers said.
The annual event started in 1985 and showcases all kinds of weird and wonderful transport from vintage trams and classic cars as well as the SpareParts parade - street art performances with a transport theme.
22 Jul 2019
