BBC newsreader Beccy Barr is quitting her newsroom to follow in her father's footsteps by joining Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The 41-year-old BBC North West Tonight journalist from Lancaster is preparing to become a firefighter in September after almost 20 years in journalism.

Her father Roy Barr spent about 20 years in the same fire service.

