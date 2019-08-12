Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The friendship between two Blackpool pensioners and a pigeon
David and Elina Kerry have forged an unlikely friendship with a pigeon.
The bird, which they've named Pooper, was rescued and hand-reared by the couple.
After Pooper's release into the wild, it returned every day to greet them at a local park in Blackpool.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-49313896/the-friendship-between-two-blackpool-pensioners-and-a-pigeonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window