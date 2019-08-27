Trying to score brownie points in gravy wreslting
Scoring brownie points in gravy wrestling

Gravy wrestling started in a supermarket car park in Lancashire 13 years ago.

This year's World Gravy Wrestling Championships produced a Guinness World Record with Joel Hicks taking the men's title for the sixth time.

Contestants from countries including Australia, Germany and the US have travelled to Rossendale over the years for the event.

This year's competitors came from across England and helped raise money for charity.

