The eight-year-old cleaning up the world

Two years ago, Elizabeth set up a litter picking group to help clean up her local area.
Her group Little Collectors has now grown with more children helping to pick up rubbish in Wirral.
The eight-year-old said: "I feel upset that people are not still not caring about the planet but I would like to change that."
01 Sep 2019
