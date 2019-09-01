The eight-year-old cleaning up the world
Two years ago, Elizabeth set up a litter picking group to help clean up her local area.

Her group Little Collectors has now grown with more children helping to pick up rubbish in Wirral.

The eight-year-old said: "I feel upset that people are not still not caring about the planet but I would like to change that."

