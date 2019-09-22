50 years of city's bus station
Preston: Brutalist bus station celebrates 50th birthday

Grade II-listed Preston bus station is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The station, built in the Brutalist architectural style, was threatened with demolition before it was given protected status in 2013.

An exhibition is taking place at the city's Harris Museum named "Beautiful and Brutal - 50 years in the life of Preston Bus Station" until 24 November.

