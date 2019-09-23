Video

A veteran shot twice and captured by the Germans at the 1944 Battle of Arnhem has returned to the Dutch town to honour his fallen comrades.

Joe Mawdsley, from Ormskirk in Lancashire, was 19 when he fought in the battle to free troops from capture by the Nazis.

Now 94, he made the 500-mile trip to remember the "lads that never got back", and said he considers himself "lucky".