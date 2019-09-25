Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coral Island: Fire breaks out at Blackpool arcade
A blaze ripped through the front entrance of an amusement arcade in Blackpool.
Footage posted on social media showed Coral Island's front entrance engulfed by flames.
The owners said that the fire at 23:40 BST on Tuesday was caused by an electrical fault on an external light.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-49822284/coral-island-fire-breaks-out-at-blackpool-arcadeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window