Fire breaks out at Blackpool arcade
A blaze ripped through the front entrance of an amusement arcade in Blackpool.

Footage posted on social media showed Coral Island's front entrance engulfed by flames.

The owners said that the fire at 23:40 BST on Tuesday was caused by an electrical fault on an external light.

  • 25 Sep 2019
