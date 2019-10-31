Video

A waterlogged field has become a makeshift marina to highlight how flooding has led to a prize potato crop being destroyed.

Lancashire potato farmer Mark Lawrenson said thousands of pounds worth of the vegetables have perished in his rain-sodden land.

He is calling for help from the Environment Agency to explore how his crops can be better protected.

But the agency said its investment and maintenance programme was "focused on people and property".

In the meantime people have found a novel way to make the most of the unexpected torrent.