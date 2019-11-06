Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officers attacked with fireworks
Police in Lancashire were attacked when responding to a series of incidents on Bonfire Night.
Fireworks were thrown at officers in separate attacks in Preston and Blackburn.
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window