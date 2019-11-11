Video

A Lancashire man has become the first paraplegic amputee to gain a top-level diving qualification in the UK.

Shaun Gash from Lancaster became paralysed from the waist down after a car accident in 1991.

Mr Gash sets himself challenges every year - one of which saw his leg amputated following a climbing accident on Ben Nevis in 2018.

He gained his SSI scuba diving qualification with the help of Morecambe Area Divers.