Heavenly host of angels in Nativity record attempt
Sheep, angels and kings try for record Nativity in Poulton-le-Fylde

Hosts of angels, several shepherds and many more than three wise men have flocked together to try and break the world record for the largest cast in a Nativity play.

The attempt, in the little town of Poulton-le-Fylde, was organised by the Reverend Paul Critchley, who said it had been "tickling away in the back of the head" since September.

  • 16 Dec 2019
