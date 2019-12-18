Premature twins with rare condition go home for first Christmas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Premature twins with rare condition go home for Christmas

After spending their first 10 months in hospital, twin sisters April and Evie are going home for their first Christmas.

They were born four months early and were both diagnosed with oesophageal atresia, a condition where the oesophagus does not connect to the stomach.

After two operations and months of specialist treatment at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, their parents said they are delighted to be taking them home to Burnley.

  • 18 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The cuddle which 'saved' a premature baby