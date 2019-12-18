Media player
Premature twins with rare condition go home for Christmas
After spending their first 10 months in hospital, twin sisters April and Evie are going home for their first Christmas.
They were born four months early and were both diagnosed with oesophageal atresia, a condition where the oesophagus does not connect to the stomach.
After two operations and months of specialist treatment at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, their parents said they are delighted to be taking them home to Burnley.
18 Dec 2019
