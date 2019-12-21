Ten-year-old gets bionic arm for Christmas

Media player
Jacob Pickering gets bionic arm for Christmas
Jacob Pickering, who was born with no left hand, has been given a bionic arm.
The 10-year-old from Blackburn is looking forward to trying out the Hero Arm, made using 3D printing technology, and hopes it will help him ride a bike better.
21 Dec 2019
