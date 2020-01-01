Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leyland community 'reinvents Christmas' for ill girl
The mother of a girl with the debilitating Batten Disease says she is "overwhelmed" as locals helped her "reinvent Christmas" after her daughter's condition worsened over the holiday.
Melanie Moffatt, from Leyland, Lancashire, said she became "miserable" after she spent the day alone with 10-year-old Matilda.
She asked people on a local Facebook group for help, adding: "I wanted to turn something negative into a positive."
-
01 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-50966188/leyland-community-reinvents-christmas-for-ill-girlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window