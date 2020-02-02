Video

Contracting ovarian cancer at 17 was enough of a nightmare for Becky Brothwood.

But, she possibly only survived through being in "the right place at the right time".

Now aged 22 Ms Brothwood, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, was diagnosed after she went to doctors believing she was pregnant.

A scan had identified a mass in her left ovary, and the subsequent diagnosis meant she was able to get treatment earlier than many women with the condition.

Her "near death experience" led her to find the "little things", like having a cup of tea or walking her dogs, "more important now".

