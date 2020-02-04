Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blackpool woman left 'desperate' by global drug supply shortage
A woman who suffers from depression has told of her "desperate" search for medication after it suddenly became unavailable amid global drug supply shortages.
Jill Reidy, from Bispham, Blackpool said she was left "in a real state" when she could not find phenelzine, which she has taken for 30 years, in pharmacies.
She said she finally tracked some down after a Europe-wide search, but was "really worried" as the NHS has said normal supplies would not resume until March.
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-51371519/blackpool-woman-left-desperate-by-global-drug-supply-shortageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window