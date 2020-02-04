'I was in a real state as no pharmacies had it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blackpool woman left 'desperate' by global drug supply shortage

A woman who suffers from depression has told of her "desperate" search for medication after it suddenly became unavailable amid global drug supply shortages.

Jill Reidy, from Bispham, Blackpool said she was left "in a real state" when she could not find phenelzine, which she has taken for 30 years, in pharmacies.

She said she finally tracked some down after a Europe-wide search, but was "really worried" as the NHS has said normal supplies would not resume until March.

  • 04 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'Final answer to controversy on anti-depressants'