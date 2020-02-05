Rachel's story: Raising awareness of ovarian cancer

Video

Rachel Wood from Lytham, Lancashire was determined to share her story in a bid to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

In the months before she died, she bravely documented her treatment as she underwent a drug trial at The Christie cancer hospital in Manchester.

"You can't be negative. There's no point," she told the BBC.

Watch a special BBC Inside Out North West on the disease first broadcast 3 February. Find out more about ovarian cancer on the NHS website here.