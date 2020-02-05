Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rachel's story: Raising awareness of ovarian cancer
Rachel Wood from Lytham, Lancashire was determined to share her story in a bid to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.
In the months before she died, she bravely documented her treatment as she underwent a drug trial at The Christie cancer hospital in Manchester.
"You can't be negative. There's no point," she told the BBC.
Watch a special BBC Inside Out North West on the disease first broadcast 3 February. Find out more about ovarian cancer on the NHS website here.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-51393459/rachel-s-story-raising-awareness-of-ovarian-cancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window