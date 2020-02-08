Video

Fatima Alainah Hussain wants to inspire people with disabilities to follow their dreams.

The 20-year-old Burnley College student has muscular dystrophy and says she does not want anything to hold her back.

She says she has a positive mindset and wants to change perceptions.

"I want people to know that I can do things, so can other disabled people," she says.

This film has been made in collaboration with BBC Asian Network.