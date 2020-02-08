Media player
Lancashire make-up artist aims to inspire others with disabilities
Fatima Alainah Hussain wants to inspire people with disabilities to follow their dreams.
The 20-year-old Burnley College student has muscular dystrophy and says she does not want anything to hold her back.
She says she has a positive mindset and wants to change perceptions.
"I want people to know that I can do things, so can other disabled people," she says.
This film has been made in collaboration with BBC Asian Network.
