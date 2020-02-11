Dashcam footage of M61 crash

Media player
The moment a motorist ploughed into a stationary car in a high-speed crash on an unlit stretch of motorway has been captured in dashcam footage.
David Lingard was seriously injured in the crash on the M61 in Lancashire, and is now campaigning for better lighting on the road.
His BMW 1 Series struck the car at about 70mph (112kmh) after an earlier collision had left it turned sideways.
The 53-year-old said: "I really thought I was going to die."
11 Feb 2020
