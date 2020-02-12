Video

A deaf and blind teenager is celebrating becoming the youngest artist to hold an exhibition at her local arts centre.

Thirteen-year-old Ava, who had a rare degenerative brain illness, has been drawing all her life and used her art to communicate before she learned sign language.

Her work, which she creates using a tablet, will be exhibited at Garstang Arts Centre.

She said she was "a little bit nervous, but excited" about her upcoming show.