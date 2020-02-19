Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lancashire firm sells sand to desert country Turkmenistan
A Lancashire firm is exporting 10,000 tonnes of sand to a country which is 80% desert.
Turkmenistan, a country in central Asia, is building a new horse racing track and placed an order with Andrews Bowen based in Singleton, near Poulton-le-Fylde.
"Lucky for us the sand there isn't really ideal... it's kind of the wrong texture [and] the wrong shape," said Simon Bowen from the company.
"Good old Lancashire and Cheshire sand is the best in the country."
