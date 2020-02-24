Media player
Blackpool teachers helping to tackle poverty
Teachers at two schools in Blackpool say they are "on the front line" when it comes to tackling poverty.
Sarah Smith, who is in charge of two schools in the top 1% of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England, said teachers were acting like social workers, helping families with problems surrounding unemployment, housing and food.
She said it should not be left to schools to "pick up the pieces".
