The secrets behind boxer Tyson Fury's shorts

A Lancashire workshop which makes Tyson Fury's boxing shorts has revealed the secrets behind his ring wear.

Melissa Anglesea from Suzi Wong Creations which is based in Adlington has created his shorts since his days as an amateur.

The newly crowned WBC heavyweight world champion, who lives in Morecambe, likes lightweight satin and his attire always features his signature green to represent his Irish traveller heritage, she said.