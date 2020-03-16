Video

The cause of a fire that engulfed a former snooker hall is being treated as "unexplained," police have said.

The blaze broke out at the derelict building on Clayton Street in Blackburn at about 09.35 GMT on Sunday, causing the roof of the building to collapse.

The fire service said it was working alongside police and the ambulance service to investigate the possibility that people were inside the building at the time.

A small number of nearby residents were evacuated but they have since returned home, a spokesman added.