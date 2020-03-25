'Height of Ben Nevis on my back steps'

Media player
Coronavirus: Outdoors enthusiast finds fitness in his back yard.
Outdoors enthusiast Rory Southworth is getting creative with his fitness in his back yard during the coronavirus outbreak.
He says he has climbed the height of Ben Nevis on the back steps of his home in Lancaster and has started a craze on social media with other climbers tagging him with their stair summits.
25 Mar 2020
