Huge blaze breaks out near near Winter Hill
Belmont moorland fire: Firefighters tackle wildfire near Winter Hill

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire near Winter Hill in Lancashire.

The large grass fire broke out at about 14:30 GMT in Belmont.

The public have been advised to stay away from the area.

Fire crews from Lancashire and Greater Manchester have united to extinguish the flames, which have reached heights of 6m (19ft 8in).

  • 27 Mar 2020