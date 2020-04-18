Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officer filmed threatening 'to make something up'
Lancashire Police say they plan to apologise to a man after an officer was filmed threatening to "make something up" in order to arrest him.
The man was stopped by police in Accrington on Friday.
Lancashire Police said: "It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology, which we will attempt to provide him with today."
It said the matter was being investigated and had been referred to the force's professional standards department.
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-52341725/police-officer-filmed-threatening-to-make-something-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window