Children's heaven sent guardian angels for NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lancashire girls' heaven-sent guardian angels for NHS staff

Two little girls from east Lancashire are making guardian angel gifts to thank to front-line coronavirus workers.

Sisters Ebonae-Rose, nine, and Summer, five, from Crawshawbooth near Rawtenstall, send each angel with a handwritten note.

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: William and Kate video call key workers' children