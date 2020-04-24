Media player
Lancashire boy's round-the-world teabag challenge in lockdown
An eight-year-old boy dreamed up a global social media stunt in which a teabag was virtually "thrown around the world".
Max Watson, from Morecambe in Lancashire, came up with the video idea as part of a school project.
The results saw a humble Typhoo teabag reach the shores of Colombia, Taiwan and the US, with even the likes of Hollywood star Michael J Fox getting involved.
24 Apr 2020
